Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

