Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

