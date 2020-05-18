Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ITPOF. ValuEngine lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 9,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.