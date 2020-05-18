Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of ITPOF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 9,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

