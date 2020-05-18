Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

ITPOF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 9,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

