Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Sells $50,385,898.80 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICPT opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

