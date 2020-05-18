Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Intel by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 450,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

