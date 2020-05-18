Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 450,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. 3,692,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

