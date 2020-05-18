INT Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $6.18 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.43 or 0.03423137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.