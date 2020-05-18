Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Sells $2,296,936.50 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $40.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 242,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after acquiring an additional 129,824 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.