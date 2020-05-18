Insider Selling: Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CAO Sells $1,443,695.40 in Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth $10,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

