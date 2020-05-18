Insider Selling: Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Sells $127,050,000.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

