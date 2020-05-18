Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells $942,250.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

