Insider Selling: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Major Shareholder Sells $541,620.00 in Stock

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $541,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TZAC stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.