Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells $1,981,823.56 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $1,981,823.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,095.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jon Snodgres sold 610 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $53,789.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $142.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 126,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

