Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $45,736,729.14 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50.

On Friday, April 24th, Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68.

PG stock opened at $114.61 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

