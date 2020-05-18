Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NFLX opened at $454.19 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $455.00. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

