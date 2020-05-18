Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:MTD opened at $698.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.88 and a 200-day moving average of $736.28. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
