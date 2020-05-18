Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTD opened at $698.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.88 and a 200-day moving average of $736.28. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.