Insider Selling: Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,634,100.00 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

