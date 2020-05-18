Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $342,197.49 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harsco stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

