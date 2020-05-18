Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells $342,197.49 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Harsco stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
