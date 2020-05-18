Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Sells $2,549,808.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.80 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Freshpet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

