Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $1,345,875.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,345,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,435,115.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,109,195.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $526,097.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -40.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.