Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Sells $1,132,500.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

