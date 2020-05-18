Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $3,693,000.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60.

NYSE:AYX opened at $129.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

