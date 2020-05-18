Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $5,166,078.30 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,285,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

