Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Acquires $453,128.28 in Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $453,128.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RM stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

