Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,270,802.36 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,802.36. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

NYSE:PHD opened at $8.44 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 195.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,724 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 140,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

