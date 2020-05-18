Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,077,695.50 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 508,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 120,001 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $814,806.79.

On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 93,575 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

