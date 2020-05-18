Insider Buying: Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,816,000.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 75,200 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 21,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 25,687 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,858.87.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Anterix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Anterix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

