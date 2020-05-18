INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.40. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.