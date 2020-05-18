ING Groep NV Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $190.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

