ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 4th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.