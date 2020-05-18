Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,308.31% and a negative return on equity of 329.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

