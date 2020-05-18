Independent Research Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.89 ($4.52).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Friday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of €5.45 ($6.34). The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.80 and a 200 day moving average of €4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

