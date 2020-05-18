Independent Research Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €120.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.