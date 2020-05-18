Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Price Target Raised to $1.90 at CIBC

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $1.60 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IPMLF opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

