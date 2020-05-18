Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.90

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 31384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

IMMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

