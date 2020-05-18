II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

II-VI stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

