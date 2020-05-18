Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Viewray by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,407 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Viewray by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley cut their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

