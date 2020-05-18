Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of TT stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

