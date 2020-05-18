Ieq Capital LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $78.30 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.