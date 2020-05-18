Ieq Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.44.

EQIX stock opened at $670.96 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $471.80 and a 52-week high of $715.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

