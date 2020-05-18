Ieq Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.