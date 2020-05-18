Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,541,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $166,010,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 33,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $425,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,708.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

