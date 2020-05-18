Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

