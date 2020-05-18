Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,592 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

