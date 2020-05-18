Ieq Capital LLC Invests $71,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,781,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 681.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,082,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBL stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.