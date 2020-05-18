Ieq Capital LLC Invests $239,000 in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

