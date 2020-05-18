Ieq Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $198.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.