Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,286,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

